Unicef, GPU train journalists on child rights, ethical reporting

By Aminata Kuyateh

Journalists from across The Gambia on Saturday concluded a two-day intensive training on child rights and ethical reporting, organised by Unicef in partnership with the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) and the Gambia Press Union (GPU).

‎The training aims to strengthen the media’s capacity to report on children’s issues responsibly, particularly in the context of ongoing legal debates around harmful traditional practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

‎Unicef’s Deputy Representative Armand Ganhore highlighted the crucial role of journalists in shaping public discourse and protecting children’s rights. “Unicef is proud to support this initiative, recognising the vital role of the media in safeguarding the rights of children,” he said.

‎Mr Ganhore outlined the legal frameworks underpinning the training, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and The Gambia’s Children Act of 2005.

He noted that the country recently received concluding observations from the UN Committee on the rights of the Child, which commended progress but also issued key recommendations for further action.

‎”These observations represent a powerful instrument that each of us should read carefully and understand for meaningful implementation,” Ganhore stated, urging journalists to equip themselves with the knowledge to report within legal and ethical boundaries.

‎Despite progress, he pointed to alarming statistics that reveal ongoing challenges: nearly 90% of Gambian children have experienced some form of violence; 23% of girls are married before 18; 73% of women aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM; only 22% of children under two have access to safe drinking water; and just 42% of children under five have their births registered.

‎“These figures underscore the need for urgent action,” he said, emphasizing that while government remains the primary duty bearer, families, communities, civil society, religious leaders, and the media all have a role to play.

‎The training comes as the Supreme Court considers a constitutional challenge to The Women’s (Amendment) Act 2015, which bans FGM in The Gambia. UNICEF underscored the importance of responsible media coverage of the case, highlighting the legal stakes and the long-term health and rights implications for Gambian girls and women.

‎Representing IHRDA, Michael Nyarko described journalists as “natural allies” in creating awareness and exposing rights violations. He stressed the need for sensitive reporting that protects child victims from excessive exposure.

‎”Most of the victims whose stories will be told may involve children. It is important to anonymize their identities and tell their stories accurately and less sensationally,” Nyarko said.

‎He also reiterated IHRDA’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the media beyond the current training.

‎Sheriff Saidykhan, vice president, GPU commended the initiative and urged participants to fully utilise the training.

‎”The training is meant to enhance the capacity of journalists to ethically and effectively report on children’s rights issues, including court cases and sexual and gender-based violence, thereby strengthening media contributions to child protection, advocacy and policy development,” he noted.

‎The two-day training targets editors and reporters covering courts, human rights, social justice, and children’s issues from various media houses. Participants engage in practical exercises, case studies, and dialogues aimed at deepening their understanding of child rights frameworks and sharpening their reporting skills.

‎Unicef and IHRDA reaffirmed their commitment to supporting journalists in ensuring that children’s rights are respected, protected and fulfilled through accurate, ethical and impactful reporting.