Journalists trained on ATI Law

By Arret Jatta

Gambia Participates, in collaboration with the Access to Information Commission, Tuesday commenced a-two-day training for journalists on the Access to Information Law.

The training, funded by the Commonwealth Foundation, aims to empower journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to access public information and promote transparency in governance.

Marr Nyang, Founder of Gambia Participates, stated that the training is part of a larger project to promote access to information and good governance in The Gambia.

“This is not going to be classroom training or ordinary workshop. It’s a conversation that will be guided by topics, and a commissioner who’s already engaged in this to help you understand the law,” Nyang said.

Neneh Mcdoual-Gaye, Chairperson of the Access to Information Commission, emphasised the importance of access to information in promoting effective and efficient governance.

“Access to information promotes effective and efficient governance. It combats corruption. It encourages and builds citizen participation,” she said.

The training will covered topics such as the Access to Information Law, procedures for accessing public information, and the role of the Access to Information Commission.

Participants are given the opportunity to engage with commissioners and experts in the field.

A participant, Awa Macalo, expressed her gratitude for the training, saying “I’m excited to learn more about the Access to Information Law and how I can use it to access information that will help me in my work as a journalist. I’m confident that this training will equip me with the skills and knowledge necessary to hold public officials accountable and promote transparency in governance.”

The training is a collaborative effort between Gambia Participates and the Access to Information Commission, with the goal of promoting access to information and good governance in The Gambia.