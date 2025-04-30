Gambia hosts first agro-forum on organic amino acid fertilizer

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security in partnership with Reavia AS, ROKOSAN SRO, Jabang Jobe and Associates, and other esteemed partners on Thursday hosted an agro-forum on organic amino acid fertiliser.

Held at Kalimba Hotel, the day long forum celebrates a milestone in organic fertiliser and the opening of the country’s packaging plant for liquid amino acid fertilisers through the support of the Slovak Aid Project and the cooperation of Slovak and Gambian Partners.

The agro-forum brought together key stakeholders, agriculturalists, policymakers, researchers, and private sector representatives.

The forum is part of the Slovak Aid Project: “Building the foundation for self-sufficiency in amino acid fertiliser production through the processing of animal waste, raising awareness about amino acid fertilisers, increasing food availability, and rehabilitating the environment in the Republic of The Gambia” initiative.

Fatou Jammeh-Touray, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, said the forum is important in the execution of their mandate as an agricultural and natural resource component of the government.

“The investment is a step in the right direction for us to gradually exit from the use of chemical fertiliser to organic fertiliser. This will obviously help farmers to secure a more reliable and cost-effective fertiliser,” he said.

Stefan Szoke, the CEO of Rokosan Company, commended the SlovakAid and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic for funding the project.

“Through this initiative, we have brought together a dedicated team of experts and professionals who are not only skilled in their fields, but also deeply committed to improving lives and empowering communities. Together, we are offering The Gambia not just technical solutions, but sincere partnerships rooted in respect and shared goals,” he said.

Natalia Ilelah, the Project Manager of REAVIA, said REAVIA has more than 25 years of experience in transforming animal waste into fertilisers.