UTGFSA gets new president

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The University of the Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA) last Wednesday elected Yorro Njie as their new president unopposed.

The election, held in accordance with the UTGFSA constitution, ushers in a new executive that will serve for a two-year mandate. Njie’s unchallenged rise to the top position reflects the confidence and trust stakeholders have in his leadership, experience, and dedication to advancing UTG Staff welfare.

- Advertisement -

Joining President Njie in the newly elected executive are: Alieu Jarju, who now takes over as Secretary General, Dr Musa Touray, elected as Vice President, Yusupha Manneh, entrusted with the role of Financial Controller, and Babucarr Mbye, who assumed the position of Auditor.

In his acceptance remarks, President Njie expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the legacy of the last executives, collaborate with government and the UTG Management and promote collegiality among members.

“Our goal is to elevate UTGFSA to new heights, ensuring the welfare of our members are safeguarded,” Njie said.

- Advertisement -

The newly elected executive committee is expected to focus on strengthening institutional participation, improving organisational structures, and fostering strategic partnerships to support staff development in the education sector.

The election was hailed as peaceful and transparent, marking a promising start for the new leadership team as they begin their two-year journey at the helm of UTGFSA.