FSQA concludes training for journalist

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In a mission to contribute to consumer health and safety, facilitate trade, control fraudulent and deceptive food marketing, labelling and advertising practices in The Gambia, Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) recently concluded a 2-day training for media personnel and health journalists on effective reporting on food safety.

Held at the FSQA office in Kanifing, the training focus on addressing inaccurate reporting or misinformation.

- Advertisement -

Mamadou Bah, the director general of FSQA, said with the media playing a crucial role in disseminating information, it is imperative to equip journalists, reporters and editors with the necessary skills and knowledge on food safety accurately and responsibly.

“This training aims to build capacity of participants in evidence-based reporting thereby ensuring that media professionals can effectively translate technical information into clear, engaging and reliable news content for public consumption,” he said.

“We look forward to your positive.”

- Advertisement -

He said the objective of the training is to also equip journalists to report effectively on food safety by ensuring that clear, factual and informative food safety information is disseminated to the public.

“We feel that information is very important, and the role that we play as a food safety control authority requires that we communicate with the consumers. We also need to communicate with the processors, the producers, the farmers so that they understand what food safety is about and our role as a food safety authority,” he added.