Institutions discuss challenges, strengthen governance

By Fatou Bojang

ActionAid – the Gambia recently convened a two-day Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting targeting 35 representatives from various government ministries, departments, CSOs, NGOs, and other key stakeholders.

The meeting held in Kerewan, North Bank Region and funded by ActionAid, focused on reviewing the institutions first-quarter activities, which outlined both their achievements and ongoing challenges in service delivery and governance, setting the stage for future strategic improvements.

Despite resource constraints and operational hurdles, some institutions reported notable successes in their recent efforts.

Babucarr Camara, Personal Assistant to the Regional Commissioner of DLEAG in NBR, disclosed in his presentation that early 2025 saw the interception of 19 cases involving 19 accused persons, including 15 Gambians and 4 Senegalese nationals, with a total of 50 kilograms and 328 milligrams of drugs, along with the confiscation of one vehicle.

Camara emphasised intensified community awareness, youth engagement, and cross-agency collaboration, while acknowledging ongoing challenges such as porous borders, limited resources, and judicial delays.

“The agency plans to strengthen border controls, increase resource allocation, and improve training to combat drug trafficking more effectively,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amie Jagne, Regional Coordinator of the National Population Commission, highlighted persistent challenges in reproductive health service delivery, including financial and mobility barriers faced by community-based distributors (CBDs).

She stressed the need for alternative income sources, partnerships with local groups, culturally sensitive awareness campaigns involving community leaders and peer educators, and increased government funding to address resource shortages.

Jagne also called for capacity building through innovative training and stronger monitoring systems to ensure sustainable health services.

During the meeting, officials underscored the importance of accountability and inclusive dialogue to foster transparency and collaboration. Lamin Saidykan, Governor of North Bank Region urged institutions to participate actively, emphasising that regular reporting and stakeholder engagement are critical for aligning regional efforts with national development plans.

The meeting’s interface sessions aimed to bridge communication gaps between duty bearers and community members, reinforcing the commitment to participatory governance.

The institutions outlined plans to enhance coordination, resource mobilisation, and community engagement, with upcoming regional and national forums set to further evaluate progress and strategise on addressing persistent challenges. The TAC meeting served as a platform for consolidating efforts towards more effective governance, security, and development across the region.