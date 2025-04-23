Gambia moves to combat obstetric fistula

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Health, via its Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) Unit, has put up strategies to address the ongoing challenges of obstetric fistula.

The unit recently hosted a comprehensive one-day advocacy training session for 25 multidisciplinary facilitation teams (MDFTs) at the Regional Health Directorate in Kanifing.

This training is a vital component of a robust initiative aimed at preventing and treating obstetric fistula, a severe childbirth injury that continues to afflict women and girls across the country. Participants, representing a diverse range of health-related disciplines—including nurses, midwives, reproductive health officers, and community outreach workers—are pivotal to advancing maternal health service delivery.

Phebian Ina-G Sagnia from the Ministry of Health emphasised that the training has a clear dual objective: to enhance healthcare professionals’ understanding of the prevention, detection, and treatment of obstetric fistula, while simultaneously raising community awareness to prevent this condition among women of childbearing age.

“This initiative decisively addresses the critical knowledge gap among healthcare workers and within our communities,” Mrs Sagnia asserted during the opening session. “Obstetric fistula is completely preventable and treatable. Yet, many women continue to suffer in silence due to delayed interventions and societal stigma. We must act collectively to change this narrative.”

Mrs Sagnia highlighted that obstetric fistula typically results from prolonged, obstructed labour without timely medical intervention, creating a devastating hole be-tween the birth canal and the bladder or rectum. This condition doesn’t just inflict physical suffering; it also leads to social exclusion, psychological trauma, and significant economic hardship for those affected.

Crucially, Mrs Sagnia pointed out that research from sub-Saharan Africa shows that 15 percent of obstetric fistula cases are linked to female genital mutilation (FGM). She made it clear that as a key outcome of the training, each of the 25 facilitator teams is expected to swiftly cascade the knowledge gained by conducting sensitisation sessions in their respective communities. “Our aim is to cultivate a proactive and informed health workforce while fostering community environments that prioritise maternal health,” she asserted.

Musa Camara, regional director of health services, W1, reiterated the mandate of the facilitation team members, stating, “We are committed to ensuring that the diffusion of innovation theory is central to our efforts in disseminating information and raising awareness at the community level.”

The Ministry of Health has reestablished its unwavering commitment to tackling maternal health challenges and will continue to collaborate with partners to eradicate obstetric fistula in The Gambia. Through strategic investments in prevention, enhanced access to emergency obstetric care, and proactive public education, the Ministry is determined to significantly reduce the prevalence of this condition and restore dignity to affected women.

Participants recognised the critical importance of this training, equipping them with the necessary skills and confidence to address obstetric fistula effectively at the grassroots level.