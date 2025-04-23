EU-YEP launches steering committee for tourism

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Thursday hosted the inaugural Project Steering Committee meeting of the EU-funded Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) for Tourism and Creative Industries.

The initiative aims at transforming The Gambia’s tourism landscape into a more inclusive, sustainable, and competitive sector.

The ambitious project is a flagship intervention under the European Union’s partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), and seeks to empower young people and women in The Gambia through employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in tourism and the creative economy. The initiative is positioned as part of a broader strategy to foster green growth and climate-resilient development.

Representatives from the European Union, Permanent Secretaries from the ministries of trade and tourism, and senior officials from the ITC’s Gambia office attended the inaugural meeting.

Codu L Jabang, PS at the ministry of tourism, hailed the steering committee’s formation as a critical step in institutional coordination.

“This initiative presents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to become a more inclusive, sustainable and competitive driver of economic growth and employment, especially for our youth and women,” she said.

PS Jabang added that the project is aligned with the Gambia’s National Development Plan 2023-2030 and the national Tourism Policy and Strategy 2023-2030.

“It brings a timely focus on key themes such as youth empowerment, gender equality, climate resilience and economic diversification, essential priorities for national development and sectoral transformation,” PS Jabang added.

By promoting sustainable tourism practices, skills development, entrepreneurship and access to markets, PS Jabang added, the project will create new pathways for MSMAs and communities while also preserving the country’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

She said as co-chair of the steering committee; the ministry of tourism reaffirms its full commitment to supporting the implementation of the project.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners, local institutions and communities to ensure inclusive partnership, participation and result that make a tangible difference,” she remarked.

Enrika Pellancani, head of EU-delegation in The Gambia, underscored the EU’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic transformation.

“The tourism and creative sectors hold enormous potential for job creation and sustainable development. With a focus on youth and women, this project aligns with our shared vision for an inclusive and future-ready economy,” she said.

The YEP Tourism project is built around three strategic objectives: improving the business environment and institutional support for tourism and creative industries; enhancing market access and investment potential; and boosting the competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the sector.

The Steering Committee is expected to meet regularly to assess progress, address implementation challenges, and ensure that the project remains aligned with national development priorities.