MoHERST validates strategic Improvement Plan of TVET Centres

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) on Wednesday convened a high-level validation workshop for the Strategic Improvement Plan (SIP) of two Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centres of Excellence in fisheries and agribusiness.

The initiative is under the World Bank-funded Resilience, Inclusion, Skills, and Equity (RISE) Project, with finances channelled through the Central Coordinating Unit (CCU) at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA).

Held in Bakau, the workshop brought together a cross-section of stakeholders including government officials, sector experts, academia, private sector representatives, and development partners to deliberate on the comprehensive draft of the SIP. The consultation aimed to ensure that the strategic document reflects the needs of the sectors and aligns with national development goals.

The SIP, developed through a rigorous consultation process, outlines a roadmap for the transformation and advancement of the two TVET Centres of Excellence, with a special focus on fisheries and agribusiness, two sectors identified as critical to The Gambia’s economic resilience and food security.

The SIP emphasises the professional development of trainers and administrative staff, which is as central to building institutional capacity.

Another notable feature of the plan is its emphasis on forging stronger linkages with industries to improve job prospects for graduates and boosting productivity in fisheries and agribusiness.

In his remark, Prof Pierre Gomez, minister of higher education reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce that can respond to emerging challenges in key economic sectors.

“The Strategic Improvement Plan is not just a policy document; it is a blueprint for action. It captures our collective aspiration to elevate the TVET sector and ensures national development,” he stated.

The minister added that with the successful completion of this project, the country will transition from food security to food sovereignty, enabling its people to feed themselves.

He also revealed that within two years, The Gambia will establish two TVET centres of excellence, one in agribusiness in Ndemban and another in fisheries in Tujereng.

According to the ministry of higher education, the workshop outcomes will inform the finalisation of the strategic plan and guide implementation efforts in the coming months.

The validated SIP is expected to be officially adopted by MoHERST and integrated into national education planning frameworks, serving as a guiding document for capacity building, resource mobilisation, and stakeholder coordination across the fisheries and agribusiness value chains.