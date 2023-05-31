GAMBIA, OTHERS FACE TRICKY ROUND OF 16 AT U-20 WORLD CUP

The Gambia and two other African representatives at the 2023 Fifa U-20 World Cup will face tricky opponents in the round of 16 following the conclusion of the group phase of the competition.

Unbeaten Gambia finished top of Group F to progress to the knockout phase and they have booked a last 16 date against Uruguay who finished second in Group E with six points.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles made it to the round of 16 as one of the best third placed teams and they have booked a tough date against hosts Argentina in San Juan. Argentina finished top of Group A with a 100 percent record, winning all their matches.

Despite facing a possibly tough duel, head coach Ladan Bosso says they will battle to ensure they get to the final.

“We have to fight for the trophy. I think it is still open. Everybody can be there, and I believe we have the capacity to be there. We are into the knockout stage, and in the knockout stage, there is an approach, we can employ for it, and we hope we’d have our plans executed accordingly,” the tactician noted.

Meanwhile, Tunisia who also progressed as one of the best third placed teams will take on Group D toppers Brazil in La Plata in the round of 16. Just like Argentina, Brazil enjoyed a 100 percent record in the group phase.

Round of 16 fixtures for African teams:

Brazil vs Tunisia – Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona, La Plata, May 31

Argentina vs Nigeria – Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, May 31

Gambia vs Uruguay – Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, June 1