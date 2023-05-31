Gambian academic Dr Ceesay appointed professor at China’s Zhejiang Normal University

By Talibeh Hydara

Dr Ismaila Ceesay, a political science lecturer at the University of The Gambia, has been appointed part-time professor at the College of Foreign Languages, Zhejiang Normal University, China.

Dr Ceesay, who was among high profile academic and expert participants at the just concluded China-Africa think-tank forum in Jinhua, will start his work from June this year running to May 2028.

Posting it on his social media page, Dr Ceesay, who is also the leader of Citizens Alliance party, said the appointment will, among other things, promote the relations between The Gambia and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you, Zhejiang Normal University. I am deeply honored. This will certainly promote inter-institutional research, facilitate knowledge exchange, enhance Sino-Gambia relations and boost South-South cooperation,” he tweeted.

Speaking to The Standard, the vibrant academic said: “I am deeply honored and humbled by the appointment. My role as a part time professor will surely act as a catalyst for collaborative empirical research on China-Gambia relations and promote cooperation between the UTG and high education and research institutions in China. It will facilitate knowledge and cultural exchange and boost South-South cooperation. There will be a mutual transfer of skills and smoothen the already mutually beneficial bilateral relationship between the two countries. After a long hiatus in diplomatic relations, the current form of Gambia- China relation is based on family solidarity and mutual respect. My appointment will further cement this already existing relations.”