GAMBIA SET FOR AFCON DRAW

The Gambia will be represented at the draw of the Africa cup of nations by national team coach Tom Saintfiet and Ousman Drammeh, the team manager. The draw will be held on 12 October in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Gambia is among 24 teams to take part in the tourney which starts on January 13 2024. Already, the Gambia has been placed in Pot 4 in the seeding.

According to GFF sources, once the draw is made and the Gambia’s group and base is known the duo will also conduct assessment in terms of logistics ahead of the official Gambian advance party. The Gambia qualified for the second time in row after eliminating Congo in the final match of the qualifiers.