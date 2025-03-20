Gambia Social Workers commemorate Social Work Day

- Advertisement -

In a statement marking World Social Work Day, Basamba Drammeh, president of the Gambia Social Workers Association, urged governments, organisations, and communities to invest in initiatives that strengthen intergenerational bonds.

The full statement reads: “Today, we gather to celebrate World Social Work Day, a moment to recognise the dedication and impact of social workers worldwide. It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to social justice, equity, and collective wellbeing. This year’s theme, “Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing,” reminds us of the power of unity across generations and the urgent need to foster deeper connections between the young and the old.

The challenges we face; poverty, inequality, climate change, mental health crises, and social exclusion do not discriminate by age. They transcend generations, affecting both our elders and our youth. However, these challenges also offer us a profound opportunity: the opportunity to bridge divides, learn from one another, and work together to build a future where all generations thrive.

Intergenerational solidarity is not just a noble aspiration; it is a necessity. The wisdom and experience of our elders, combined with the energy and innovation of our youth, are powerful forces for transformation. As social workers, we are the connectors. We facilitate understanding, nurture relationships, and advocate for policies that ensure all generations feel valued, included, and empowered.

In a world increasingly shaped by individualism, we must remember that our greatest strength lies in community and shared responsibility. A society that nurtures intergenerational bonds is a society where no one is left behind where the elderly are respected and cared for, where the youth are guided and supported, and where every individual, regardless of age, finds purpose and belongingness.

Yet, we must also confront the barriers to intergenerational solidarity. Ageism, social isolation, and unequal access to resources are among the key obstacles that prevent different generations from connecting meaningfully. As social workers, we have the responsibility to challenge these injustices, advocate for inclusive policies, and create spaces where generations can engage, collaborate, and uplift one another.

Beyond advocacy, we must also lead by example, by fostering intergenerational dialogue in families, communities, and institutions. Whether through mentorship programs, community initiatives, or policy reforms, we have the power to cultivate relationships that transcend age, ensuring that knowledge, experience, and opportunities are shared across generations.

On this World Social Work Day, I call upon governments, organisations, and communities to invest in initiatives that strengthen intergenerational bonds. Let us create mentorship programmes, support family-based caregiving, and ensure that decision making processes include voices from all generations. The wellbeing of one generation is deeply connected to the wellbeing of all.

To my fellow social workers, you are the backbone of our society. Your compassion, resilience, and unwavering commitment bring hope and healing to those in need. As we celebrate today, let us recommit to the core values of our profession: service, dignity, social justice, and the power of human connection.

Together, let us build bridges of understanding and cooperation. Let us foster a world where intergenerational solidarity is not just an idea, but a lived reality. And let us work toward a future where enduring wellbeing is within reach for all.

Thank you for your dedication. “Happy World Social Work Day!”