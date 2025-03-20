Minister Samateh expresses gratitude to Chinese medical team

- Advertisement -

Minister of Health Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said the Chinese medical team has brought not only advanced technology but also warmth and hope.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua on Monday, Samateh expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chinese medical team assisting The Gambia, stressing that with their support, along with other aid initiatives, the country’s healthcare system has significantly improved.

“Leaving their families behind and traveling across continents to provide medical services to the Gambian people is a tremendous sacrifice,” said Samateh.

Reflecting on the development of The Gambia’s healthcare system, Samateh acknowledged that hospitals once faced significant challenges, including outdated infrastructure, shortages of essential medicines, and inadequate medical training. “Many patients were unable to receive timely and effective treatment,” he said.

In recent years, however, the conditions have gradually improved. “We are committed to enhancing medical services by expanding and renovating hospitals, introducing advanced equipment, and collaborating with international partners to build new healthcare facilities, thereby strengthening the capabilities of primary healthcare institutions,” said the health minister.

China sent its first team of medical professionals to The Gambia in 1977. In July 2024, the 22nd batch of the Chinese medical team arrived.

The 10-member team has so far treated more than 2,000 patients, performed over 200 surgeries and surgical training sessions, and promoted traditional Chinese medicine techniques like acupuncture.

Samateh spoke highly of China’s medical assistance across multiple critical areas, particularly in advancing medical technology and personnel training.

Over the past eight months, in addition to their regular clinical work, the Chinese medical team conducted multiple outreach missions to both urban and rural communities across The Gambia, offering free medical services to local residents.

Samateh hailed these efforts, saying that Chinese doctors “are not only working in hospitals but also taking the initiative to visit remote areas, providing free consultations. They always do their utmost to help patients.”

Recalling cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Samateh expressed deep appreciation for China’s unwavering support.

China donated critical medical supplies to The Gambia, including testing kits, ventilators, medicines, and protective equipment, while also dispatching expert teams to help The Gambia develop pandemic response strategies and provide technical assistance.

“The Chinese government’s support for The Gambia is unforgettable,” he said. “During the (COVID-19) pandemic, Chinese medical experts travelled long distances to stand with us on the front lines. This is something we will always remember.”

Samateh also commended China’s cooperation model with Africa, emphasising that it focuses on capacity-building, with no strings attached and based on mutual respect. “This is something we deeply appreciate,” he concluded.

Xinhua