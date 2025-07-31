GAMBIA WINS GOLD IN BASKETBALL AT ANOCA GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has won the gold medal in the 3×3 basketball championship at the ongoing ANOCA school Games in Algeria.

From the shadow of a tragic car accident that shook their fellow junior teammates in Guinea, The Gambia basketball players rose with courage and heart, and against all odds, they turned pain into purpose in Algeria, to win gold in the first African School Games against Central African Republic.

“This victory is more than a medal; it’s a tribute to their fallen brothers, a symbol of resilience, and a shining moment of national pride,” Gambian officials in the delegation commented.

They described gold medal performance as a great surge of confidence that will help mend some of the difficulties and help Gambia to keep feeling the pride it has always maintained. “Winning the basketball 3×3 gold medal is an honour that Gambia will be able to claim for the next four years,” they said.

Other Gambian athletes have also risen to the top of many charts in their respective s sports at the games. From basketball to volleyball, athletics to swimming, The Gambia has proven her ability to not only compete, but win, against the rest of Africa.