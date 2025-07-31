Tribute: EX-GFF president Gabbi Sosseh – 1943-2025

- Advertisement -

Abdoulie Omar Gay Sosseh known as Gabbi was born in Kaur, in the Central River Region and rose from humble beginnings to become one of The Gambia’s most accomplished marine engineers and a trailblazer in the country’s sporting landscape. Despite widespread belief that he was a Banjul native, Gabbi only moved to the capital at the age of seven following the death of his father.

In a public reflection during his 50th wedding anniversary celebration, Gabbi recalled how he got the nickname that would become synonymous with his legacy. “One of my elder brothers and a friend, the late Alhaji Babou Sowe, gave me the name ‘Gabbi’ after a free-spirited old Aku man who lived on Primet Street,” he recounted.

Gabi began his education at Bakau School in 1955 and later earned a colonial scholarship to attend Methodist Boys High School, which later became Gambia High School.

After excelling at his GCE level, he was sent to Nigeria for five years of marine engineering training alongside his close friend, Momodou “Sam” Manneh.

Following his return in 1964, Gabbi worked briefly with the United Africa Company before joining the Gambia Post Office. His academic excellence earned him another British scholarship, enabling him to complete a BSc in engineering in the UK.

In 1972, he joined the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) as a marine engineer, rising through the ranks to become Managing Director before retiring in 1995.

Dissatisfied with his earnings, he launched Mass Sosseh ship yards, cementing his legacy as a businessman.

Though never a footballer himself, Gabbi co-founded the GPA Football Club with his then-superior, Captain Babucarr Sowe. Their initiative was groundbreaking—establishing the first team in the country to offer stipends to players, thus helping to professionalise the sport in The Gambia. He became deeply involved in football as a patron of Mass Sosseh FC. In 2002, he became president of the then Gambia Football Association. It was during his regime that the first Fifa Goal project the Technical Training Centre in Yundum was initiated . He was well known and respected for his unbending principles in administration.

With his passing, The Gambia has lost a visionary leader whose contributions in engineering and sports development shaped generations.

Gabbi Sosseh’s legacy lives on through the institutions he built and the lives he touched.

The Gambia Journal