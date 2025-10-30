spot_img
26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Sports

Gambian eyes Islamic Solidarity Sports Association post

Basketball star Yassin Jaal Mboob has been confirmed among 15 eligible candidates representing countries vying for positions in the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association’s athletes commission elections, taking place on November 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mboob, is a former member of the Gambia national 3×3 basketball team, that participatedat the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Kenya.

In April 2025, she was elected as the assistant secretary general of the Gambia Basketball Association and also served as a FIBA 3×3 national coordinator. She is actively involved in promoting basketball in The Gambia.

Currently she serves as the secretary general of Gambia National Olympic Committee’s athletes commission.

