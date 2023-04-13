GAMBIAN SCHOOL BOY INTERNATIONAL REF RETURNS TO HERO’S WELCOME

Alongside Gambia’s third place finish in the girls category of the African Schools championship comes the pleasant experience of the presence of a young international referee, Muhammed Sanneh who was among referees selected to officiate at the finals in Durban South Africa. Sanneh has actually been involved with the championship from the zonal qualifiers to the continental finals where he dazzled spectators with his accurate arbitration decisions. For his good performance he won a medal and was also presented a certificate for his contributions in the maiden Caf Pan African U-15 School Football championship.

Muhammed returned home Monday and was received by Gambia football referees committee who accompanied him to pay a courtesy call on GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo at Football House.

The GFF referees’ manager Seedy Manneh and committee members Assan Cham, Madiba Singhateh, Ablie Sowe and Baboucarr Jallow all expressed pride and delight over the young boy’s confidence and composure at the tournament in a faraway land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GFF president Mr Bajo commended young Muhammed and advised his father, who was present, to continue encouraging and helping his son to stick with his refereeing career.

He said on the side of the GFF, the door is opened for the likes of Muhammed to excel and reach their full potentials.

As token of appreciation, the GFF boss also presented Muhammed with a pair of referees’ cards – yellow and red and urged him to keep the good job and stay focused to enable him attain his ambition of becoming an internationally renowned referee like Papa Gassama. Mr Bajo who was himself at the tournament in South Africa said he received congratulations from his colleagues on Muhammed’s performance during both the competition and the zonal qualifiers.