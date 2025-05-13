GAMBIAN SPRINTERS SHINE ABROAD

- Advertisement -

Three Gambian sprinters based at their respective clubs abroad all made impressions at international meetings, putting their seasons on the right footing.

Sulayman Touray (Zee) was in action hitting a club record at the Klaverblad Arena Games where he delivered a sensational start to his outdoor season with a standout performance in the 100m. Clocking an impressive 10.44 seconds with a legal wind reading of +0.7 m/s, Zee not only asserted his form but also set a new club record, marking a milestone in his sprinting career.

Known for his explosive starts and strong finishes, Zee added a unique twist to his 100m campaign this year, combining technique, power, and composure to blaze down the track. His performance is not only a testament to his hard work in the off-season but also a warning to his competitors that he means business in 2025.

This run places him among the top sprinters to watch this season, as he continues to push boundaries and raise the standard for Gambian athletics on the international stage.

Nyimasata Manneh

Meanwhile rising sprint queen Nyimansata Jawneh continues to make waves in the United Arab Emirates, delivering a golden performance in the Women’s Gala. She stormed to victory in the 100m, clocking an impressive 11.41 seconds with a legal wind of +0.5 m/s, securing first place and adding another gold medal to her growing collection.

Her flawless execution down the track left no doubt about her dominance on the day. This win not only highlights her form but also underlines her status as one of The Gambia’s brightest athletic prospects on the international stage.

Nyimansata’s consistent rise is a testament to her dedication, and with performances like this, she continues to raise the flag high for Gambian athletics abroad.

Ebrahima Camara

Another male sprint sensation Ebrahima Camara kick-started his outdoor season in style at the International Athletics Meeting – Vergotia 2025, held in Kefalonia, Greece, with two impressive season-best performances.

Camara blazed through the men’s 100m in a time of 10.48 seconds with a favourable wind of +1.9 m/s, showcasing sharp speed and solid form early in the season. He returned later in the day to post a 21.88 seconds finish in the men’s 200m, aided by a light +0.3 m/s wind, completing a strong sprint double.

These marks not only reflect his consistency and readiness but also signal a promising campaign ahead as he builds momentum toward major competitions. Camara remains a key figure in Gambian athletics, and this early-season statement confirms he is on track for greater success in 2025.

Gambia Athletics platform