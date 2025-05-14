The new European Film Festival slated for Thursday

- Advertisement -

The European Union (EU) is happy to organise the 4th edition of The European Film Festival from 15th – 19th May 2025.

Like for the previous edition, EU Member States-France Diplomatie, Spain in The Gambia, Germany in The Gambia and the Italian Embassy of Dakar – are our partners in the Festival.

The Festival will showcase four entertaining and powerful movies showcasing Europe’s diversity and creativity.

Films to be screened are; ‘Les Choristes’ from France, a moving story about the power of music and mentorship to be screened at Alliance Francaise on Thursday 15 May. ‘Celda 211’ from Spain, a gripping prison drama full of tension will be screened on 16 May while the film titled ‘More Than Strangers’ from Germany, a contemporary tale about otherness and human connection will be screened on May 17 and “Lo Capitano” from Italy, a modern odyssey exploring dreams of elsewhere and the realities of migration a movie on the “backway”, mainly in wolof which will be screened on May 19 respectively.

The entrance is free and you can use the opportunity, before the screening, to enjoy a dish at the Alliance Café.

The screened Films are recent and have encountered significant success in their countries of origin. The movies range from comedy to drama.

The movie selection aims at primarily entertaining the audience while showing different sides of European culture and addressing different societal topics. Like last year, the EFF also includes a Gambian dimension by also screening short Gambian films. We will, with our implementing partner – the Alliance Française de Banjul – give you the details of the programme in the coming days but already invite all cinema lovers to block the dates in your agenda.