CRS-Gambia secures EU grant to empower children with disabilities

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has been awarded a grant by the European Union to launch an ambitious new project aimed at advancing the rights of children with disabilities in the country.

The initiative, titled “Disability Inclusive Pathways: Empowering Children with Disabilities through Education, Technology, and Play,” is poised to make a meaningful impact by integrating inclusive education, accessible technology, and therapeutic play into the lives of young people with disabilities.

Before beginning implementation, CRS organised a three-day inception workshop to outline the project’s goals and set clear indicators for tracking progress. The workshop was attended by key stakeholders, local partners, and experts in inclusive education and disability advocacy.

One of the highlights of the workshop was the introduction of the Simple Measurement of Indicators for Learning and Evidence-based Reporting (SMILER+) approach. This methodology aims to create a more streamlined and effective way to measure the impact of the project on its beneficiaries. SMILER+ was developed to ensure that data collection and reporting are not only efficient but also provide evidence that can drive improvements over time.

Amulai Touray, CRS country director, underscored the significance of the project.

“It will focus on promoting inclusive education and social inclusion specifically within children. CRS will implement the project with the Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD) and the National Organisation for Disabled and Orphans (NODO),” Dr Touray noted.

He added that CRS is committed to engaging communities and raising awareness about the rights and needs of persons with disabilities, ensuring that the broader society plays a role in supporting the inclusion of children with disabilities.

Sadina Alieu Jarjou, Programme manager at CRS underscored the importance of the workshop.

Muhammed Krubally, board chair at GFD, said the Gambia Federation of the Disabled is an umbrella body representing the rights, interests and voice of persons with disability in The Gambia.

Magistrate Krubally added that the partnership between CRS and GFD will ensure transparency, accountability and mutual trust for their future collaboration.

“The partnership is geared towards empowering the rights of disabilities in the area of education and technology.”

Isatou Touray, a representative from EU Embassy, said the grant is part of a broader effort to ensure that country’s development programmes are inclusive and accessible to all.

During the workshop, participants discussed key indicators to measure the success of the project, from the integration of technology in the classroom to the effectiveness of play-based interventions.

The sessions also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to share experiences, best practices, and potential challenges in implementing inclusive programmes in The Gambia.