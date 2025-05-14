Pura inaugurates D20M broadcasting monitoring centre

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow recently inaugurated the Pura Broadcasting Monitoring Centre in The Gambia, a facility valued at D20 million. This centre is designed to enhance the regulatory and monitoring capacity of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), marking a significant step in transforming broadcasting oversight, compliance and adherence to national standards and ethical journalism.

VP Jallow commended Pura for its proactive approach in enhancing media regulation and underscored the government’s support for initiatives that contribute to the development of a free, fair, and responsible media sector.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring that media outlets operate within the framework of the law.

The director general of Pura, Dr Njogu Bah emphasised the importance of the new centre in strengthening Authority’s regulatory functions and its commitment to fostering a media environment that upholds public morality, national unity, and quality content.

He highlighted that the centre would enable real-time monitoring of broadcast content, facilitate timely interventions and promote a balanced media landscape.

“Today’s event symbolises Pura’s unrelenting commitment to safeguarding the quality, professionalism, and integrity of broadcasting services in The Gambia. We are aware of the critical role that broadcasting plays in shaping public discourse, promoting national cohesion, and strengthening democracy,” he said.

Recognising the growing influence of the broadcasting sector, Dr Bah added, “Pura placed utmost importance on enhancing its capacity to monitor and enforce compliance across all licensed broadcasters”.

He said the commissioning of the Broadcasting Monitoring Centre is not just cutting a ribbon but an opening of a gateway to greater regulatory excellence, accountability, and effective service delivery.

The establishment of the Broadcasting Monitoring Centre is part of Pura’s broader efforts to modernise its regulatory infrastructure and align with international best practices. The centre is equipped with advanced technology to monitor broadcast content across various platforms, providing a robust mechanism for enforcing compliance and addressing grievances from the public.