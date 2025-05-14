NPP launches agro-processing initiative to empower women

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National People’s Party (NPP) has launched a major agro-processing and food packaging initiative aimed at empowering its women across the country.

The project is designed to create an environment that encourages women’s active participation in profitable and sustainable agricultural activities, with a special focus on the poultry sector. It aims to provide women farmers with better access to land, productive resources, and opportunities for entrepreneurship.

- Advertisement -

It also addresses broader challenges faced by women in rural Gambia, including limited access to credit, technology, and markets, as well as heavy workloads due to traditional gender roles.

By transforming locally sourced agricultural produce into marketable value‑added goods, the initiative aims to spur entrepreneurship among women, create sustainable income streams, and diminish The Gambia’s reliance on imported products.

Launched in Soma, LRR, the project brought together close to one hundred participants including NPP Administrative Secretary Seedy Ceesay, the Deputy National Women Mobiliser, the Regional Chairman, the Governor of the Lower River Region, the Chief, and various other stakeholders—to celebrate this landmark effort.

- Advertisement -

Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of product development techniques, quality control measures, and small‑business management practices designed to empower women to establish and grow their own enterprises.

One participant reflected on the programme’s impact: “We cannot wait for the government to do everything for us. We must end our dependence and take charge of our own futures. This training empowers us to start our businesses and, in turn, teach others to process and package food independently.”

Seedy Ceesay underscored the broader vision of Success Enterprise: “This programme represents a decisive step toward empowering Gambian women and fostering a self‑sufficient economy—one where local talent and innovation flourish at the forefront.”

With this historic launch, the NPP reaffirms its commitment to nurturing homegrown entrepreneurship, expanding opportunities for women within the party, and strengthening The Gambia’s economic resilience.