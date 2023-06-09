GDC rescinds expulsion of spokesman

By Omar Bah

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has rescinded the expulsion of its spokesperson, Abdoulie Jallow, who was expelled from the party for withdrawing his candidacy for the Kerewan Area Council chairpersonship without consultation. Mr Jallow was running as the official GDC candidate until a few days before the election when he arbitrarily withdrew. The GDC accused him of violating the party’s code of conduct.

However, in a statement shared with The Standard, the GDC explained: “Sequel to the expulsion of the former GDC national spokesperson Abdoulie Jallow dated 22nd April, 2023, we are informing members of the party and the public that the Council of Elders has mediated between the Central Executive Committee and Abdoulie Jallow over his sacking.

“The intervention of the Council of Elders has resulted in the return of Abdoulie Jallow to the GDC, and he has re-assumed all his previous responsibilities as the party’s national spokesperson and desk office of North Bank Region. This we believe has paved the way to reconcile and forge ahead for the interest of the party,” the letter signed by the party’s administrative secretary, Samba Baldeh, stated.