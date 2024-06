- Advertisement -

Gambia’s Gina Bass continues to make headlines worldwide with another giant killing strides on the track. She successfully defended her title in a thrilling race over the weekend.

She won the gold medal in the 100meters at the African championship on Saturday in Douala Cameroon. Gina won the title, having to work hard to close on Maia McCoy and clocking a time of 11.13s to defend her crown. McCoy was 2nd, while Maboundou Kone came 3rd.