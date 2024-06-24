YANKUBA MINTEH’S AGENT CONFIRMS EXIT FROM NEWCASTLE

- Advertisement -

By chapulana

Newcastle United only have to agree to a proper transfer fee in the next few days to make things official after the agent of winger Yankuba Minteh confirmed the player has already agreed to personal terms with an unnamed club.

The Chronicle Live reported that discussions about Minteh’s sale began over the weekend, with interest from Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, and Everton. Newcastle has set a £40 million price tag ahead of the profit and sustainability (PSR) health check deadline on June 30.

Minteh’s agent, Bakary Bojang, confirmed the ongoing talks, stating, “It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer.

“From our side, if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good, we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs.”

By Saturday night, the deal had progressed, and Bojang added, “I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

Newcastle’s loan manager, Shola Ameobi, praised Minteh’s progress following a successful loan spell with Feyenoord.

Ameobi said, “Yankuba Minteh has done amazingly this year. I think the vision for him was to see if he could play at that level. It was a big jump coming from Denmark with Odense, but what he’s done and the attitude he’s got, he’s achieved that.

“He is athletically gifted, but we knew he would develop tactically and technically.”

Minteh’s potential departure comes as Newcastle navigates financial constraints and prepares for the PSR health check, although there are contingency plans already in motion with the signing of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin already in the works.

The club’s strategy, however, might also include the sale of veteran forward Callum Wilson before July if any club submit an offer for the England international.

Fulham’s Andreas Pereira has also been linked to the Magpies ahead of the summer transfer window, although that saga looks like a longer one in terms of it’s completion if it ever materializes.

One thing is certain and that’s the fact that the outcome of Minteh’s transfer negotiations will play a crucial role in Newcastle’s summer transfer plans as it could bring much more money than expected to Newcastle’s table if the reported figures are right.

