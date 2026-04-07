Gov’t announces fuel subsidy after price hike

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The government announced on Friday that it decided to subsidise fuel prices after pump prices took effect at 98 dalasis (about 1.32 US dollars) per litre for petrol and 95 dalasis per litre for diesel.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, recent increases in international fuel prices, driven mainly by tensions in the Middle East that have disrupted oil supply and transportation routes, pushed up indicative domestic prices for April.

If fully passed on to consumers, petrol would have risen to 101.29 dalasis per litre and diesel to 124.72 dalasis per litre, the ministry said.

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It noted that the government is subsidising petrol by 3.29 dalasis per litre and diesel by 29.72 dalasis per litre, with the total subsidy for the period amounting to 316.15 million dalasis.