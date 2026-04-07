Transport fares not increased- minister

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By Lamin Cham

Amid rise in fuel prices in the wake of the US Iran war, transport operators have unilaterally started increasing fares across many parts of the country, The Standard has been tipped. Several passengers including staff of this newspaper reported incidents where commercial drivers demanded higher fares citing increment in fuel prices. A telephone call across most part of the country confirmed similar stories across the country.

Yesterday, The Standard contacted the Minister of Works and Transport Ebrima Sillah who said there has not been any fare increment policy formulated or agreed with stakeholders.

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The minister said a meeting was held between his ministry and the Gambia Transport Union on the issue but no official increment has been done.

The Standard tried GTU president Omar Ceesay for clarifications but he would not pick our calls.