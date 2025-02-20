HOYANTAN RETAINS TITLE IN GRUELING INDEPENDENCE DAY COMBAT

- Advertisement -

In a thrilling contest at McCarthy Square on Tuesday Hoyantan threw Yaya Jammeh in a special title fight designed as part of celebrations marking Gambia’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The national competition was organised by President Adama Barrow and implemented by the Gambia Wrestling Association.

An unprecedented crowd watched the spectacle in an electrifying atmosphere.

- Advertisement -

The grand combat was preceded by scores of other entertaining contests featuring the country’s strongest wrestlers drawn from all regions. Thousands of fans cheered their wrestlers throughout the late evening at the historic ground where the country’s flag was raised for the first time in 1965.

The traditional wrestling not only showcase

the athletic prowess of the wrestlers but also served as a representation of the rich cultural heritage of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Matarr Saine, president of the Gambia Wrestling Association took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to President Barrow and the government, along with cabinet ministers for their unwavering support that contributed to the event’s success.

He commended Gambians for demonstrating discipline and respect throughout the competition, underscoring their pride in celebrating this landmark occasion for the nation.

Among the attendees was the Second Lady, Madam Sarjor Mallow- Barrow, who proudly represented the head of state, accompanied by Sports Minister Bakary Y. Badjie and the Lord Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe.

Their presence highlighted the importance of unity and national pride as Gambians came together to honor their shared history and cultural traditions.