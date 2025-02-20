Legends:Tijan Jaiteh, from midfield general to sports ambassador 

- Advertisement -

Tijan Jaiteh, a name synonymous with Gambian football in the last two decades, remains one of the country’s most influential footballers.

The former Scorpions midfielder, known for his leadership and tough tackling, has transitioned from a decorated playing career to a key figure in Gambian sports administration.

Start of career and European journey

Born in the Gambia, Jaiteh’s football journey began at Gambia Ports Authority, where his talent quickly caught the eye of European scouts. In 2007, he made a landmark move to Norway’s SK Brann, becoming one of the few Gambian players to break into European football at the time. His time at Brann saw him win the Norwegian league title in his debutant season, an achievement that solidified his reputation as a rising star.

Following his successful stint in Norway, Jaiteh went on to play for several European and Asian clubs, including Sandefjord (Norway), FC Kairat (Kazakhstan), and Al-Markhiya (Qatar). His versatility and work ethic made him a valuable asset wherever he played.

International Career with The Gambia

Jaiteh made his debut for the Gambia national team in 2007 and went on to captain the Scorpions, bringing experience and stability to the midfield. Though Gambia faced challenges in major tournament qualifications during his tenure, his leadership and commitment to the national cause earned him the respect of fans and teammates alike.

Life after football: A sports ambassador

Since retiring from professional football, Jaiteh has remained deeply involved in Gambian sports. He was appointed as the country’s first-ever Goodwill Sports Ambassador, a role in which he focuses on youth development, football administration, and fostering international partnerships. His dedication to improving Gambian sports infrastructure and providing opportunities for young athletes has made him a key figure in the nation’s football landscape.

Legacy and Impact

Tijan Jaiteh’s story is one of perseverance, leadership, and a deep love for Gambian football. From lifting trophies in Norway to mentoring young players back home, his contributions continue to shape the next generation of Gambian footballers. As he works off the pitch to uplift Gambian sports, his influence remains as strong as it was during his playing days.