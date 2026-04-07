Journalists rally against gov’t’s regulatory policies

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The Gambia Press Union (GPU) is calling an emergency meeting on Wednesday where stakeholders will take a unified firmed position on the much discredited policy by the government to license and accredit journalists and other broadcast and online content creators.

According to the GPU, despite mounting outcry from media organisations, civil society and the public about the risk to freedom of press expression the policy poses, Pura, the implementing arm of government on the matter, has gone ahead to publish the regulations for public consultations on its website on 1st April, without any public announcement about it for stakeholders to be aware and be able to engage.

Pura is also planning to hold a validation of these documents from 13th to 16th April 2026 at the SDKJICC.

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“Owing to the GPU’s initial rejection of this regulatory process over concerns on press freedom, media independence, freedom of expression and the right to information you are being invited to an urgent meeting at the GPU secretariat on Wednesday, 8th April, at 11am. The meeting is intended to rally industry players (journalists associations: NEPA, BAG, GOMA, WOJAG, YJAG, SJAG, NCRG, NAC, AOHJ, media chiefs, and the MCG) for a common, industry wide position on the planned state regulation.”