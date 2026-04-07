APRC holds consultation on fate of alliance with NPP 

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By Arret Jatta

The ruling Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), will on April 23 begin a tour of the country to consult its supporters on whether to stay in the alliance with the ruling National People’s Party in the December 5 presidential elections.

The decision to go into that alliance split the party in to two, with those opposed to the alliance, aligning themselves with former president Yahya Jammeh.

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At a preparatory meeting for the tour over the weekend leader Fabakary Tombong Jatta, admitted the split but insisted the party remains on a path of unity.

“There is no doubt the route we have taken is the route of peace for APRC and the country, and even for Yahya Jammeh himself,” FJT said.

“It is just that there are some people in the party, the (No To Alliance), who forget easily and take everything to heart, but we will not act like them,” he added.