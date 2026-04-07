NAM alleges protests being politicised ahead of elections

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By Arret Jatta

Nominated Member Hon Kebba Lang Fofana has accused political actors of using ongoing protests to create fear and distract the public as the country heads into an election year.

Contributing to the adjournment debate of the First Ordinary Session of 2026, recently, Fofana told the National Assembly that many individuals seen at protest grounds are leaders of political parties.

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“If you look at the protests, the people you will find there are political party leaders and the only thing they want to do is to create a sense of insecurity,” he said.

He argued that such actions are deliberate attempts to portray the country as unstable. He warned that while the president remains tolerant and committed to democratic principles, any efforts to render the country ungovernable would not be accepted.

He also expressed strong support for the 2026 State of the Nation Address delivered on March 26, describing it as both timely and comprehensive. According to him, the country owes gratitude to the President for addressing key sectors of the economy.

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Fofana pointed to a reported decline in inflation from over 10 percent to about 6.6 percent, noting his disappointment that the opposition did not acknowledge the development. He further praised the government’s allocation of over $1 billion in subsidies, saying it reflects leadership that understands the needs of citizens, particularly farmers benefiting from electricity support.

He called for unity across political lines, stressing that national development requires collective effort from all members of the Assembly.

Fofana also urged lawmakers to exercise responsibility in their conduct, emphasising the need for truthfulness in parliamentary debates. He cautioned against the misuse of parliamentary privilege to make unverified claims about individuals who have no opportunity to respond.

He maintained that effective representation must be grounded in honesty, sincerity and truthfulness, adding that ministers are generally accessible and should not be selectively praised, warning that such actions could create misleading perceptions.

Fofana concluded by reiterating his concerns about the protests, insisting they are politically driven and closely linked to the dynamics of an election year.