Liverpool and United in English football’s eternal battle for supremacy

- Advertisement -

As Liverpool lift their 20th English league title, they do more than match Manchester United’s long-standing domestic record. They reignite a rivalry steeped in ambition, pride, and a shared obsession with supremacy. Credit to The Athletic, whose deep historical dive captured not just a footballing milestone, but a generational duel reshaped by shifting fortunes.

When Sir Alex Ferguson famously said in his 2013 autobiography that “in 2000 I looked at Liverpool and knew there was no easy way back for them,” he spoke with the swagger of a man whose legacy was written in silver and sealed with success. That same quote underlines how improbable Liverpool’s recovery once seemed.

From perch-knocking power balance

- Advertisement -

Ferguson’s infamous vow to “knock Liverpool off their f***ing perch” came to define his United reign. By the time he retired in 2013, his side led Liverpool by 20 titles to 18, and the rivalry felt more like a closed chapter than a live contest. Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2005 couldn’t dent United’s domestic dominance. Even under promising managers like Rafa Benitez or Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool never sustained momentum in the Premier League.

“The impetus was all with us,” Ferguson wrote—and few disagreed. But just as Liverpool failed to heed the lessons of the 1990s, United post-Ferguson have stumbled through managerial churn, recruitment confusion, and a diluted winning culture. The roles have reversed. Liverpool adapted; United regressed.

How history repeats itself

- Advertisement -

There’s a striking symmetry between Liverpool’s post-1990 decline and United’s own struggles since 2013. A once seamless empire crumbled under poor leadership, ageing squads, and the false comfort of assumed superiority. As The Athletic notes, even Ferguson had once observed how “the longer it goes on, the harder it gets,” referencing Liverpool’s title drought. A sentiment now echoed by United’s supporters today.

Paul Stewart’s recollection that “the whole ethos had changed” under Graeme Souness mirrors what many United fans feel about their own post-Ferguson teams. From Boot Room to boardroom, both clubs were reminded that history offers no guarantees.

Different kind of motivation

What’s perhaps most fascinating about Liverpool’s latest success is its lack of obsession with overtaking United. Slot’s men, unlike Ferguson’s, haven’t carried a vocal vendetta. There’s no clear sense that “knocking United off their perch” is a driving force for this squad. Neil Atkinson of The Anfield Wrap reflects this, suggesting the rivalry matters less than sharing success with fans who missed out in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Still, equalling the 20-title benchmark shifts the narrative. Trophy counts have always been a battleground. Even disputes over what constitutes a “major” title—Liverpool’s six European Cups versus United’s 13 FA Cups and 21 Community Shields—are arguments over legacy.

For Liverpool fans, this title win is not about chasing ghosts or silencing Ferguson. It’s about the now. It’s about reasserting a footballing identity built on resilience, style, and modernisation. The club’s revival under Jürgen Klopp and now Arne Slot has been grounded in process, not past. The 20th title might serve as bragging rights—but the true satisfaction comes from the journey back to relevance.

For United, the hurt is real. This was a record meant to stand. To see Liverpool match it—after Ferguson’s dynasty and after all the post-1990 mocking chants—will sting. United once defined themselves by what Liverpool couldn’t do. Now the mirror reflects back their own failings, their own drift. As Nick Howard says, “Maybe it takes a bit of the shine off.” Perhaps it does. But maybe it’s also the jolt United need to wake from their decade-long slumber.

Whether this season ends with both clubs on 68 major trophies—or with Liverpool edging ahead again—it’s clear the Red rivalry is far from done. The numbers may be close, but emotion, legacy, and identity keep the contest eternal.