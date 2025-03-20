MCKINSTRY ANALYSES  KENYAAHEAD OF CRUCIAL CLASH TODAY

- Advertisement -

Gambia vs Kenya-Abidjan-19hrs

The Gambia national team coach, Jonathan McKinstry, has shared his thoughts ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup clash against Kenya on Thursday, acknowledging the tactical shift in their opponent’s approach under new leadership.

Reflecting on Kenya’s past style of play, McKinstry who worked in Kenyan football noted their previous defensive-minded setup.

“They were a very defensive-minded team, and you could even call them a counter-attacking team. They aimed to score from a corner or free kick.”

However, with South African legend Benni McCarthy now in charge of the Harambee Stars, McKinstry expects a different challenge.

“But now, it’s a new coach and a new era in Kenyan football. Benni McCarthy has recently taken over, and historically, his teams, whether at AmaZulu or Cape Town City, have emphasised pressing and attacking more. He was, of course, an incredible footballer himself.”

McCarthy, known for his attacking philosophy, is expected to inject a fresh tactical identity into Kenya’s squad, shifting away from their traditionally conservative approach. His past success in club football, coupled with his vast experience as a player, makes him a formidable opponent on the touchline.

For McKinstry and The Scorpions, this presents a new challenge as they prepare to counter Kenya’s expected high-pressing and attacking approach. With both teams looking to make a mark in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the clash promises to be a fascinating tactical battle.

Preview

The Gambia have been underwhelming in qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with just one victory and three defeats in their four matches as they now take on a Kenyan side that is steady but well adrift off the likes of the Ivory Coast and Gabon, as well as behind Burundi.

The Gambia national team, under the management of Northern Irish coach Johnny McKinstry, have, as mentioned, managed just one victory in qualification and that came against a Seychelles side that has lost all four of their qualifying games, in which they have conceded 22 goals, with a 5-1 demolition of Seychelles last June.

Kenya on the other hand started their qualifying campaign with a loss to Gabon but it have recovered well to collect five points from a win against Seychelles and draws with reigning African champions the Ivory Coast as well as against Burundi.