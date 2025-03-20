Jaiteh, Turkish ambassador exchange ideas on sports

- Advertisement -

Sports ambassador and former Gambia international Tijan Jaiteh on Monday received Ambassador Fahri Turker OBA, of Turkey at his base in Salagi.

After the diplomatic pleasantries, the two men discussed the development of Gambian sports, especially football. Turkey is a great footballing power with a history of achievements in other sports too.

In his role as Goodwill Sports Ambassador Mr Jaiteh’s primary focus is to explore opportunities for the development of Gambian sports.

”I am very delighted to have met Ambassador OBA with I whom I had a fruitful discussion. The ambassador is very passionate about the Gambia- Turkey relations and I appreciate his time and enjoyed our conversation on areas of common interest”, Mr Jaiteh said.

On his part, Ambassador OBA wrote: “I was very happy to listen to Mr Jaiteh’s experience and to commend his great work for the youth of this country. I was also very touched to visit his home and to meet with his family.

During the meeting, we looked into ways to develop our cooperation in the field of sports and football in particular.”