Friday, March 21, 2025
Gambia National news

On International  Day of Forests, FAO calls for action to protect trees

Every year on 21 March, the world commemorates the International Day of Forests, a reminder of just how essential trees are to our survival.

Trees are considered the lungs of our planet, ensuring clean air, a cool climate, and a home for millions of species. This year’s theme, “Forests and Foods” could not be more relevant. It celebrates the crucial role of forests in food security, nutrition and livelihoods. 

Deforestation, wildfires, and climate change threaten forests globally. This year’s  theme highlights the deep connection between healthy forests and food security. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) acknowledges that forests provide food, fuel, fibre as well as income and employment for millions of people. Forests support soil fertility, protect water resources, and offer habitats for biodiversity, including vital pollinators. They are essential for the survival of forest-dependent communities and contribute to climate change mitigation by storing carbon. Yet, despite all the benefits they bring, forests continue to disappear at an alarming rate due to human activities.

This year is FAO’s  80th Anniversary in 2025  and  FAO is promoting the International Day of Forests  through actions that promote  sustainable and inclusive forest management practices for  food security. The State of the World’s Forests 2024 Report  observed the increase in demand for forest resources as well as increasing risk from wildfires, pests and climate change. The  world currently produces 4 billion cubic meters of wood annually, and this is expected to rise by nearly 50% by 2050. This raises  critical questions: How can we meet our growing needs while protecting our forests? How do we balance food production with forest conservation?

The world can address deforestation and  rethink  food systems. Agroforestry provides for integrating fruit trees, nitrogen-fixing plants, and shade-grown crops to improve yields and preserve biodiversity. Technological advancements such as satellite monitoring, artificial intelligence driven land management and farming practices are helping protect critical forest areas. Strengthening  government policies and supporting farmers and communities may improve food production and forest conservation.

Forests and woodlands in The Gambia cover around 44% of the country’s land area, but almost 70% of them may be  degraded due to deforestation and desertification. If we do not act now, we risk losing one of our most valuable natural resources. Recognizing this urgency, the Government of The Gambia and FAO have joined forces on a new Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) to support  the  National Forest Assessment  in  2025 and 2026.

This National Forest Resources Assessment  will collect up-to-date data on Gambia’s woodlands and forest resources. Enumerators from the Department of Forestry and the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management will be deployed to assess the biophysical conditions of woodlands and forests using the National Forestry Inventory Manual.

Protecting forests is a collective responsibility. Communities are encouraged to play a role in planting trees, as we mark the International Day of Forests  on 21 March. Trees are our best allies in fighting climate change and ensuring food security. We can choose sustainably sourced wood products and advocate for stronger environmental policies. The future of our planet depends on the choices we make today.

