At one stage during Newcastle’s draw against Brighton on Sunday, it looked like Yankuba Minteh’s £33million sale had come back to haunt the black and whites. Minteh raced over to Newcastle fans and appeared to be pleading for forgiveness but then began pointing to the home turf and his Brighton crest on his way back after scoring. However, a source close to Minteh said at half-time he would not dream of disrespecting Newcastle fans or Eddie Howe and it appears that he was simply saying the Amex Stadium pays his wages now.

The source told Chronicle Live: “He has a history with Newcastle and he respects the club very much even though he never had a match with them.”

Trips to this far flung South Coast venue have been painful for Newcastle in the Premier League with no wins on the board previously. On a chilly day – by May’s standards at least – United went in against a Brighton side who still had slim European hopes themselves.

The Minteh narrative of haunting the club that were forced to sell him last June to avoid a points deduction loomed large as he shuffled his way into the box after being slipped in by Mats Wieffer. Minteh drifted past Livramento and then Sandro Tonali before curling past Nick Pope from 12 yards after the ball took a deflection off Burn.

A passionate celebration then followed from Minteh with the former Feyenoord star pointing to the home turf and his Brighton crest, implying he was more than happy with his transfer from Newcastle. Eight minutes before half-time Bruno Guimaraes guided a shot at goal with his left-foot but Verbruggen held on.

And United went in at the break with plenty of work to do in the second half. Brighton star Wieffer chopped down Tonali on 50 minutes but escaped a second caution after going into the book in the first half.

It looked like a risk from Wieffer and moments later he was replaced by Tariq Lamptey with Fabian Hurzeler well aware that he was skating on thin ice. Murphy blazed one high into the stands on 55 minutes with the effort his last act of the game.

Moments later his number was up and Scouse star Anthony Gordon was given the opportunity he’d been waiting for with 35 minutes to go. Within seconds Gordon was sent tumbling by Lamptey in the final third with the initial on field decision resulting in Pawson pointing to the spot.

And so the 3,000 Newcastle fans paused for breath only for a VAR check to downgrade the decision to a free-kick. Tonali blasted the ball at goal before it fell to Fabian Schar and his effort was blocked.

Mid-way through the second half Barnes got free down the right and crossed for Alexander Isak but his back-heel was easily blocked. Pawson pointed to the spot with 20 minutes left after Bruno slipped in Willock before he was upended by Van Hecke.

However, after another check on the screen it was deemed that Willock dived and he was issued with a yellow card, much to United’s disbelief. Willock walked over to Pawson and watched the replay over his shoulder, angrily claiming verbally he’d been caught on the knee.

But moments later, Willock’s day was over as he was replaced by Callum Wilson. Newcastle were handed a golden chance when Barnes was fouled right on the edge of the area.

Schar blasted it at the wall before hitting Yasin Ayari with Pawson pointing to the spot for a third time before VAR intervened again. This time it stood and Isak was able to convert a vital equaliser after beating Verbruggen with an ice cold penalty.

A whopping nine minutes of stoppage time was displayed in a stop-start contest, and it was just as fraught as the 90 minutes overall, as the additional period was packed with incidents.

Brighton sub Diego Gomez headed wide from a free-kick in stoppage time and Wilson forced a fine save from Verbruggen with a Brighton sub Diego Gomez headed wide from a free-kick in stoppage time and Wilson forced a fine save from Verbruggen with a swerving shot.

