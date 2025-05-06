Senegal coach Dia wary of ‘very difficult’ Group C in U20 Afcon title defence

- Advertisement -

Senegal head coach Serigne Saliou Dia has described Group C of the 2025 Caf U-20 Africa Cup of Nations as one of the most difficult in the competition, as the defending champions have started their campaign in Egypt.

The Senegalese were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic on Thursday and Dia admitted that they have tough group opponents, which also includes Ghana and DR Congo.

“I can say this is one of the very difficult groups,” Dia told reporters. “For example, the Democratic Republic of Congo is a team we know very well. They are a team that has been progressing on a daily basis.”

Senegal will be aiming to defend the title they won on the same soil in 2023, and Dia is taking nothing for granted after opening their campaign against a Central African Republic side making their third appearance at the tournament.

“The team that I can say I don’t know very well is Central Africa Republic, but I know they have been progressing,” Dia said, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the competition.

Ghana, another continental heavyweight in the group, also earned praise from the Senegalese coach. “If you look at Ghana, they are also a team that is very progressive. We faced them about a year and a half ago. They are very strong.”

Dia said his team is well-prepared and motivated for the task ahead, as Senegal seek to build on recent youth football success and establish themselves as a force in African football development.

“We have prepared well, and the players are motivated,” he added.

Senegal’s title defence comes under the weight of high expectations, but Dia’s remarks signal a grounded approach to what he sees as a challenging path through the group stages.

The clash against Ghana on Tuesday will mark the beginning of what promises to be a fiercely competitive group, with all four teams eyeing a place in the knockout stages.

