NaNA trains IPC network structures on social and behavioral change communication tools, materials

By Olimatou Coker

In a quest to enhance economic and educational outcomes, The National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) through the Gambia Resilience, Inclusion, Skills and Equity Project (RISE) has on Tuesday commence a 16 days training for the interpersonal communication (IPC) network structures across the country on social and behavioral change communication tools and materials.

This training is part of the RISE Project, jointly funded by the World Bank and the Gambian government, and aims to support sustainable livelihoods for poor and vulnerable households.

The training, which began in early May 2025, is being conducted at 160 sites nationwide.

Participants include members of Village Support Groups (VSGs) and IPC structures, selected by their communities for capacity building in Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC).

The curriculum covers key topics such as childcare, child education, hygiene, and peaceful coexistence, with a strong focus on positive behavioural change and practical application through step-down training and rehearsals.

The RISE Project, through its “Nafa” sub-component, already provides bi-monthly cash transfers and SBCC activities to about 17,000 extremely poor households in the country’s 20 poorest districts.

Community members report noticeable improvements, including reduced family violence and greater awareness of hygiene and child welfare, attributing these changes to the knowledge gained from the training.

Trainees are expected to transfer their new skills and knowledge to others in their villages, multiplying the impact at the grassroots level.

This initiative aligns with The Gambia’s National Nutrition Policy (2021–2025), which emphasises community engagement, capacity building, and the integration of nutrition and hygiene education into national development efforts.

NaNA’s work is supported by other projects and partners, including the African Development Bank, and targets vulnerable groups such as women, youth, and the extremely poor, aiming to improve health, nutrition, and social protection.

The training of 802 communities marks a significant step in building resilient, informed community structures capable of driving sustainable change in nutrition, health, and social behaviour throughout The Gambia.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of one of the trainings in Basse, Kebba Jatta, the Regional Social Welfare Officer for Upper River Region, said the training is timely and it’s very important for the IPC networks.

“This is all geared towards alleviating poverty and ensuring that the information given to the beneficiaries can prepare them for sustainability purposes so that their lives and livelihood can be improved,” he said.

Dabo Bah, a participant in URR, thanked NaNA and partners for such training.

“We have learned a lot during the course of our 4 days training and things learned here are really going to help us now and in the near future”.