MRC calls for protection of TB patients

By Amadou Jadama

The MRC Clinical Research Coordinator has called for protection of TB patients. He said the public should avoid stigmatising TB.

Dr Owolabi made the appeal during the opening of the TB Sequel 11 site initiative visit held at MRC ground.

He said the programme has been going on for the past five years.

“The major challenge for us is the stigma TB patients continue to face in society. If you take stigma out of TB, we can achieve our dream of a TB free society,” he said.

To eliminate TB, he added, is a possibility with the required cooperation of the public.

“This is why this event is meant to sensitise healthcare workers on the available treatment of TB and means of diagnose,” he said.

The visit marks the starting point of the TB Sequel 11 which focused on evaluation of post TB lung disease in The Gambia. It is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Germany. The overall objective of the project is to contribute to the lasting improvement of health care in sub-Saharan Africa and to support the participating countries in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.