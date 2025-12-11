NAM Ceesay elected treasurer of Ecowas Female Parliamentarians’ Association

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Nominated National Assembly Member Maimuna Ceesay has been elected as the new Treasurer of the Ecowas Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA), a testament to her exceptional leadership skills and dedication to promoting gender equality in West Africa.

Hon Ceesay previously served as the Secretary General of ECOFEPA from 2024 to 2025, demonstrating her ability to excel in leadership positions.

Her election as Treasurer is a reflection of the trust her colleagues have in her abilities and honesty.

Hon Ceesay expressed her gratitude and commitment to serving with honesty, openness, and dedication, promising to continue supporting women and girls across West Africa.

She will serve as Treasurer from 2025 to 2027, as part of the new ECOFEPA Executive Bureau, led by President Sen. Chantal Fanny Moussokoura of Côte d’Ivoire.

The organisation focuses on promoting gender equality, supporting laws that empower women, and ensuring women’s full participation in society.

Hon Ceesay’s election is a significant step towards advancing women’s rights and empowerment in West Africa.