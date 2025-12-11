Gambia strengthens support for athletes with intellectual disabilities

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia has taken a significant step towards promoting inclusive sports, with the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Special Olympics Gambia. The agreement, signed by Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, and the leadership of Special Olympics Gambia, formalises a partnership to promote inclusive sports nationwide.

The MoU commits the ministry to provide technical and logistical support for special olympics events, training programs, and participation in regional and international competitions.

The partnership aims to improve access to sporting infrastructure for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The agreement reinforces the state’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of persons with intellectual disabilities through sport.

The MoU also positions Special Olympics Gambia as a key partner in national youth and sports policy implementation, especially on inclusion and disability rights.

The partnership is expected to improve resource mobilisation and government backing for special olympics athletes representing The Gambia.

The deal could help mainstream unified sports and inclusive physical education in communities and schools, promoting a more inclusive and equitable society.