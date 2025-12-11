Egyptian Medical Centre inaugurated

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

The Gambia has marked a significant milestone in its healthcare sector with the launch of the first-ever Egyptian Medical Centre, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at enhancing quality healthcare delivery for Gambian citizens.

The multi-million facility, located in Kanifing, was officially opened Monday in a ceremony attended by Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow.

The Vice President expressed gratitude to the Egyptian investors and partners for choosing The Gambia as a trusted destination for investment, citing the country’s peace, stability, and conducive investment climate.

“The medical centre complements the government’s ongoing investments in public health infrastructure, aligning with the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (RF-NDP) and national health policies prioritising universal health coverage.”

The Egyptian Medical Centre offers a full range of medical services, including emergency, ICU, CCU, IVF, MRI, and CAT lab services.

The centre will create jobs, transfer knowledge, and stimulate the local economy, contributing to The Gambia’s development.

The government remains committed to supporting partners, ensuring a conducive environment for investment, innovation, and excellence in health service delivery.

The centre is expected to strengthens the health system, providing timely, affordable, and reliable healthcare closer to home, reducing the need for abroad treatment.

Magdy Darwish, CEO of Egyptian African International Investment, thanked the government and partners for their support, highlighting the centre’s completion despite challenges.

The centre plans to expand services, with Scotland to be involved in operating the MRI and CAT lab services within weeks.