Unicef pledges to revamp children’s Act ahead of 2026

- Advertisement -

By Olimtou Coker

The Gambia is set to witness a significant overhaul of its children’s legislation, with Unicef working on amending or introducing a new Children’s Act ahead of the 2026 deadline.

Nafisa Binte Shafique, Unicef Country Representative in The Gambia, revealed that the organisation is working closely with the government to review and update the existing Children’s Act, aligning it with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) recommendations.

- Advertisement -

A two-day public-private partnership dialogue, organised by the government and Unicef, brought together key stakeholders to explore innovative solutions and foster strategic partnerships for advancing child rights and sustainable development.

The revised act aims to provide a robust legal framework for protecting children’s rights, addressing gaps in the current legislation.

Unicef is also supporting the development of an education policy, creating a conducive environment for investing in children’s welfare.

- Advertisement -

The dialogue emphasised the importance of private sector involvement in promoting child rights, with Unicef seeking pledges from companies to support children’s initiatives.

“With 54% of The Gambia’s population under 19, investing in children’s welfare is crucial for the country’s development. The public and private sectors must work together to ensure every child’s rights are realised,” said Shafique.

The dialogue aims to secure commitments from the private sector and foster connections between stakeholders.

“By connecting the dots, Unicef and partners can focus on realising children’s rights and creating a brighter future for The Gambia.”