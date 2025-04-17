NHRC validates 2024 report amid ongoing concerns over rights violations

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) convened on April 10, 2025, at the Senegambia Beach Hotel to validate its 2024 State of Human Rights Report, which highlighted various human rights themes including access to justice, the right to liberty and security of the person, freedom of expression, rights of older persons, persons with disabilities, Business and Human Rights, social, economic, and cultural rights, and environmental rights.

The report, a comprehensive analysis of the human rights situation from last January to December 2024, underscores the need for urgent reform and accountability in the country’s justice system, as well as in the treatment of vulnerable populations.

During the validation workshop, Emmanuel Daniel Joof, Chairperson of NHRC, reiterated the commission’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights in The Gambia, emphasising the importance of transparency and inclusivity in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“The report, mandated by the NHRC 2017 Act, presents a thorough review of various human rights themes, including access to justice, the right to liberty, and the rights of marginalised groups” he added.

The report revealed findings related to the right to liberty, citing six complaints of unlawful detention beyond the constitutional limit of 72 hours.

A notable case involved the arrest of Mbembe Drammeh, who was detained for allegedly discussing election rigging without access to legal counsel.

As the NHRC prepares to finalise the report for publication, the collaborative effort signals a hopeful step toward addressing human rights violations and fostering a society grounded in dignity and equality.

Joof emphasised the necessity of evidence-based reporting to enhance the credibility of their findings and engage the public in the ongoing discourse about human rights in The Gambia.

The report also highlighted a worrying erosion of public trust in the justice system. An Afrobarometer survey conducted in mid-2024 found that only 44% of citizens felt confident in their ability to obtain justice through the courts, with 72% indicating financial barriers preventing them from accessing legal support.

Karl Frédérick Paul, UN Resident Coordinator, commended the NHRC for its efforts and stressed the report’s role as a vital tool for shaping policies that uphold human rights.

He encouraged all stakeholders to take the findings seriously to guide future actions and advocacy.

In conclusion, the NHRC’s 2024 State of Human Rights Report not only reflects the past year’s challenges but also serves as a call to action for continued advocacy, reform, and partnership among all stakeholders in The Gambia’s pursuit of justice and human rights for all.