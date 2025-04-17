Wave organises seminar on FoRB to foster dialogue, inclusion

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

A pivotal two-day seminar organised by the Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE-Gambia) and the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) on Monday held at the Baobab Hotel, aimed to promote the implementation of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) recommendations and support marginalised religious groups.

With the theme “Uniting for Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) Advancing Dialogue, Inclusion, and Sustainable Peace in The Gambia,”.

Stakeholders, including parliamentarians, civil society organisations, and faith leaders, gathered to address the pressing need for religious freedom and coexistence in the country.

As part of WAVE-Gambia’s project backed by the Global Initiative Against Impunity, the event sought to strengthen partnerships and raise awareness about freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) as essential for sustainable peace and accountability in The Gambia. Priscilla Yagu Ciesay, Co-founder and Senior technical advisor at WAVE-Gambia, emphasised the seminar’s significance in addressing the challenges of religious persecution and promoting inclusion within society.

Ceesay highlighted the importance of transforming the desire for religious freedom into a lived reality for all citizens, especially for marginalised groups such as the Ahmadiyya Jamaat and the Ndigal Sect.

Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of ACEPA, echoed Ceesay’s sentiments, noting the historical context of The Gambia as a nation that once exemplified tolerance and peaceful coexistence among diverse religious groups.

Draman urged participants to recognise the importance of FoRB as a foundational human right, asserting that violations of this right can lead to broader societal unrest and undermine the democratic fabric of the nation.

Safiatou Nyang, representing the Ministry of Justice, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding religious freedom as enshrined in the 1997 Constitution.

She acknowledged the painful testimonies of religious intolerance documented by the TRRC and stressed the need for collective action to protect vulnerable communities from discrimination and marginalisation.

The seminar featured discussions on various topics, including pluralism, diversity, and the legal frameworks supporting human rights in The Gambia.

Participants engaged in constructive dialogues aimed at addressing discrimination and fostering coexistence among different religious groups.

Notably, the event also served as a platform for discussing the government’s response to the TRRC recommendations, particularly regarding the protection of minority rights and the promotion of coexistence.

The seminar represents a crucial step in addressing the complex challenges surrounding religious freedom and coexistence in The Gambia, with hopes of setting a precedent for sustainable peace and inclusion in the region.