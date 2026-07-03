Over 14000 duplicate voter registrations to be deleted

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By Arret Jatta

The Independent Electoral Commission IEC has announced that it will delete 14,334 duplicate voter registrations from the 2026 supplementary voter register after consultations with political parties, as part of efforts to safeguard the integrity of the electoral roll ahead of the December 5 presidential election.

Speaking at the IEC’s monthly stakeholder engagement meeting yesterday, IEC chairman Joseph Colley said the decision followed an adjudication of data generated during the recently concluded supplementary voter registration exercise.

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Colley explained that the Commission initially detected 24,058 duplicate registration records after processing the data, but following verification and adjudication, the figure was narrowed to 14,334 individuals who had registered more than once during the 2026 exercise.

“It was decided to delete the names of those who registered twice or more in 2026 while maintaining their names in the 2021 voter register,” he said.

He added that the decision was reached during a meeting with representatives of political parties on June 29 at Election House, attended by 15 political parties

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Colley warned that the Commission would pursue legal action in cases where duplicate registrations are suspected to constitute fraud.

List to be put on display

The IEC also announced that the provisional voter lists generated from the supplementary registration exercise will be published at all 730 registration centres nationwide from July 7 to July 16.

The Commission urged voters to inspect the lists carefully and report any errors through the appeals and objections process, which will run until July 28. It also disclosed that political parties will receive electronic copies of the provisional register free of charge to facilitate scrutiny before the final voter register is certified for the December presidential election.