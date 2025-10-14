Prof Sallah appointed executive director of NRIF

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) recently announced the appointment of Professor Momodou Sallah as the inaugural Executive Director of the National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF).

The appointment, made by President Adama Barrow, follows the recent enactment of the National Research and Innovation Fund Act, 2025. Professor Sallah’s selection is a strategic move to position the NRIF as a catalyst for sustainable knowledge-based national development.

Professor Sallah will be responsible for the day-to-day management and administration of the Fund. His mandate includes providing strategic leadership to achieve the NRIF’s core objective of financing and supplementing research, innovation, and development in The Gambia’s post-secondary education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and key economic sectors.

As a former Professor of Teaching and Learning and Director of the Centre for Academic Innovation at De Montfort University (DMU) in the United Kingdom, Professor Sallah brings over two decades of distinguished leadership in academia, research, and large-scale project management. He is a recipient of the prestigious UK National Teaching Fellowship (2013) and the Times Higher Education Most Innovative Teacher of the Year award (2015).

The Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, commented on the appointment, stating: “We are immensely privileged to have a scholar and leader of Professor Sallah’s calibre return to serve his nation in this pivotal role. His international stature, combined with his deep commitment to The Gambia’s development, makes him the ideal person to build the NRIF from the ground up. We are confident that under his visionary leadership, the Fund will unlock the immense creative and innovative potential of Gambian researchers, entrepreneurs, and institutions.”

Upon accepting the appointment, Professor Momodou Sallah said: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this national responsibility. The establishment of the NRIF is a transformative step for our country. I am committed to building a robust and inclusive innovation ecosystem that supports our brightest minds, fosters entrepreneurship, and provides practical solutions to our development challenges. Together, we will work to ensure that Gambian research and innovation become key drivers of our economic growth and social progress.”

The National Research and Innovation Fund was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2025 to strengthen the national innovation system by providing financial support to researchers, innovators, small and medium enterprises, thereby facilitating job creation and access to new markets.