Minister inspects progress at UTG Faraba Banta

The Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology, Prof Pierre Gomez recently inspected ongoing construction work at the University of The Gambia (UTG) Faraba Banta Campus, expressing strong confidence in the project’s trajectory.

The visit, focused on Lot 2 of the landmark campus development, which includes the state-of-the-art Faculty of Law, the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, and a prominent seven-storey Chancery building.

While commending the quality of work completed so far, the minister issued a direct challenge to the contractors to accelerate progress.

He emphasised the project’s national importance and called for an immediate ramp-up of efforts, including the introduction of day and night shifts to meet the critical deadline.

Minister Gomez reaffirmed that President Adama Barrow will officially inaugurate the new facilities on 27 December 2025, setting a clear and non-negotiable timeline for the project’s completion.

He stressed that the work must not only be timely but also upholds the highest standards of quality, including the completion of the perimetre fence.

This milestone project paves the way for a significant consolidation of the university. By early next year, all UTG schools and central administration currently located in and around Kanifing will relocate to the Faraba Banta Campus, creating a unified and modern academic hub for the nation.